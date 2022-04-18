Running Car With Child Inside Stolen From Wheaton Business, Police Say

Police in suburban Wheaton say that a child has been safely reunited with their parents after a running vehicle was stolen from in front of a business on Monday morning.

According to authorities, the child was inside a running vehicle in front of a UPS store in the first block of Danada Square West at approximately 9:30 a.m. when a person jumped into the driver’s seat and took off.

The suspect then dropped the child off near the parking lot of an adjacent business before fleeing the scene westbound on Butterfield Road.

The vehicle was last seen near Interstate 88 and Farnsworth Avenue in suburban Aurora, authorities say.

The child was not injured in the incident.

Police describe the vehicle as a white 2014 Honda Pilot, with Illinois license plate BB35876.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Wheaton police at 630-260-2079.