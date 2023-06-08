The Vikings reportedly cut ties with one of their top playmakers on Thursday. According to multiple reports, the team informed running back Dalvin Cook that he will be released. The team will try to trade Cook on Thursday, per Kevin Seifert, but if they don't find a team that wants to offer something up before he hits the open market, they'll process his release on Friday.

Cook hasn’t lost a step over his six-year career. He’s rushed for over 1,000 yards in four straight seasons and has been named to four straight Pro Bowls. Dating back to 2017, he’s run for 47 touchdowns and caught five more. For all the questions about his durability, Cook completed a full 17-game season last year, and racked up 1,173 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 264 attempts. He added 39 catches for 295 yards and two scores. He’s also still in the prime of his career, since he’ll turn 28 this August.

Now, Cook is set to become a free agent, so he can sign with any team he likes. Alexander Mattison is in line to take over starting running back in the Vikings backfield. Mattison proved to be a great No. 2 back since joining the Vikings in 2019, and a reliable stand-in when Cook missed games with injury. He’s appeared in 59 games with six starts, and over that time accumulated 1,670 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 404 carries. Mattison also caught 70 passes for 526 yards and three touchdowns over that time.

Per Adam Schefter, the Vikings owe Cook $2 million and will take on $5.1 million in dead money this year. However, they will save $9 million in cap space.

The Vikings have moved several big names this year. Earlier in the offseason they released Adam Thielen who had been a part of their wide receivers unit since 2013. The Vikings replaced Thielen by spending their first-round draft pick to select 2021 Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison. In addition, they traded Za’Darius Smith and Eric Kendriks, who were two of their biggest stars on defense. The Vikings may not be done yet, either. There are reports that they are looking for a trade partner to move pass rusher Danielle Hunter.

