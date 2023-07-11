Report: Rangers have shown ‘strong interest' in Lance Lynn ahead of trade deadline

The Texas Rangers have shown "strong interest" in starting pitcher Lance Lynn ahead of the MLB trade deadline, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Nightengale concedes the White Sox will place a high asking price for Lynn.

Similarly, Nightengale told Chuck Garfien on the White Sox Talk podcast that opposing general managers "love" Lynn, when discussing the topic of the Sox' deadline opportunities.

"I've talked to a few GMs. They love Lance Lynn," Nightengale said on NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox Talk podcast. "I know he hasn't, you know, he doesn't have a good ERA. Hasn't performed well. But they think -- get him out of Chicago, get him in our hands, pitch lights out."

This season, Lynn is earning $18.5 million with an $18.5 million club option or $1 million buyout in 2024. Nightengale listed Lynn as the presumably sixth-best starting pitcher on the trade market come Aug. 1, behind Marcus Stroman, his teammate Lucas Giolito, James Paxton, Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty.

Lynn played two seasons for the Rangers between 2019-20 before signing with the White Sox that subsequent offseason. While in Texas, Lynn earned top 10 finishes on the AL Cy Young award list in back-to-back seasons.

Additionally, the White Sox are expected to become sellers at the trade deadline, according to reports from Jon Heyman and Ken Rosenthal. Both concede the White Sox may seriously consider offers for most of their team, with the exception of Dylan Cease, Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn, Eloy Jiménez and potentially others.

Most outsiders would logically suspect Lynn to generate little interest in the trade market. He holds a 6.03 ERA through 18 starts and 103 innings this season, leading the league in earned runs and home runs allowed. Though, he's shown flashes of elite pitching, tossing a franchise record 16 strikeouts against the Seattle Mariners on June 18.

His market may be more robust than outsiders assume. According to speculation from MLB insiders, including Nightengale, there seems to be a larger cast of shade against the White Sox than their individual players.

Could Lynn garner enough trade interest to not only be traded, but earn the White Sox a healthy return?

