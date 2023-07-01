Report: James Wade leaves Chicago Sky for Toronto Raptors

James Wade is stepping down from his position as the Chicago Sky's head coach and general manager to become an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors under Darko Rajaković, according to James Kay.

Wade, 47, started with the Sky in 2019. In his first season, he led the Sky to their first playoff appearance in three years, earning himself the league's Coach of the Year award.

In 2021, Wade led the Sky to the franchise's first WNBA title, winning it over the Phoenix Mercury in Chicago at Wintrust Arena.

Since winning the NBA Finals in 2019, the Raptors have made the playoffs twice in four seasons. Last season, the Raptors failed to make the playoffs, and the franchise parted ways with head coach Nick Nurse, who served five seasons in Toronto.