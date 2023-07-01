Marcus Stroman

Report: Cubs ‘not inclined' to sign grant Marcus Stroman extension before trade deadline

Marcus Stroman wants to return to the Cubs on an extension to his ongoing 3-year contract

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Cubs are reportedly "not inclined" to sign Marcus Stroman to an extension before the trade deadline, according to a report from The Athletic.

The team would prefer to wait and see how they play in July, up until the Aug. 1 trade deadline. The Cubs' 2024 budget will depend on how the team performs this season, according to the report.

Stroman could be the hottest pitching commodities on the MLB trade market, or an integral piece to a Cubs' postseason run. The Cubs can sign Stroman to an extension past the trade deadline and attempt to extend him before he reaches free agency.

The should-be All-Star pitcher is confident, as he should be.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“I have a great relationship with Jed and Carter," Stroman told The Athletic. "It’s been awesome here. I just don’t think they’re in a position right now for me to extend my (time here). Which, I don’t even care. I feel good here. I would love for them to be in play in the offseason. I would love to have an opportunity to sign back here in free agency after the year is done. I’m super present. However it goes, it goes.”

Stroman has been very public about his desire to stay with the Cubs. This season, Stroman has a 2.47 ERA (third best in MLB) through 17 starts. In 102 innings, he's struck out 85 batters and walked 35. He holds a 1.078 WHIP.

Back in June, Stroman tweeted that the Cubs were then not ready to negotiate an extension with him.

News

Lisle

Drone video shows home completely leveled after explosion in Unincorporated Lisle

weather

Chicago's Forecast: Showers & Storms on Sunday

He told The Athletic that move was meant to clear his side of the story, avoiding the possibility of creating any false narratives.

As it stands, the Cubs are 4.5 games back on the NL Central leading Milwaukee Brewers. They are fourth in the standings, tied with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Marcus StromanMLB News
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us