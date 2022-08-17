Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bad Bunny Among Acts Visiting Soldier Field This Summer

With just over a month left in summer, and with the Chicago Bears preparing for the 2022 NFL season, Soldier Field’s concert calendar is beginning to wind down, but some massive acts are still preparing to rock the lakeshore in coming weeks.

Megastars like The Weeknd and Elton John have already played shows at the iconic venue this summer, but several high-profile acts are set to join that group.

In fact, two acts will perform at Soldier Field later this week, and on back-to-back days for good measure.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers, touring in support of their latest album “Unlimited Love,” will be the first to take the stage, as they’ll perform at Soldier Field on Friday night.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Strokes and Thundercat will serve as opening acts as the Peppers bring their global stadium tour to the Windy City. Doors open at 5 p.m., with the concert starting at 6:30 p.m.

Bad Bunny, who most recently was seen on movie screens in the blockbuster film “Bullet Train,” will take his turn in the Soldier Field spotlight on Saturday night as he brings his “World’s Hottest Tour” to Chicago.

Bad Bunny is touring in support of his recent album “Un Verano Sin Ti,” which topped the Billboard Top 200, and in doing so became just the second all-Spanish language album to do so.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for the show, and the concert will begin at 6:30 p.m.

After Chicago Fire FC play a game against CF Montreal on Aug. 27, Soldier Field will host one final concert for the summer, as the German metal band Rammstein will rock the stadium as part of their North America stadium tour.

This concert was originally supposed to take place on Sept. 1, but has been moved to Sept. 3, according to the band, and all tickets to the original date will still be valid.

The band is touring in support of their most recent album “Zeit,” which was written and recorded during the COVID pandemic, according to their website.

Canadian singer Bryan Adams photographed the band for the cover of that album, which topped the U.S. Hard Rock Album chart and peaked at No. 15 on the Billboard 200.

More ticket information for all three shows can be found on Soldier Field’s website.