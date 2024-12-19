Recalled potato chips: Bags of popular Lay's potato chips recalled these US states

Certain bags of Lays potato chips are being recalled in two states, according to the Federal Drug Administration, but not for reasons you may think.

According to an announcement from the FDA, a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Lay's Classic Potato Chips are being recalled due to an "undeclared allergen:" milk.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product, " the FDA said.

The products were distributed to retail and e-commerce stores in Oregon and Washington, the announcement said, with chips sold as early as Nov. 3.

No allergic reactions related to the recall have been reported, the FDA added.

According to the FDA, the UPC number on the impacted products reads 2840031041. The 13 oz. recalled bags have both a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of Feb. 11, 2025, and one of the following manufacture codes on it: 6462307xx or 6463307xx.

No other Lay's products, flavors, sizes or variety packs we recalled, the announcement said.

"If consumers have an allergy or sensitivity to milk, they should not consume the product and discard it immediately," the announcement warned.

Milk is listed as one of eight "major food allergens" by the FDA. Others include eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans, the FDA said.

The Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act of 2004 states that food labels must identify the food source names of all major food allergens used to make the food.

"This requirement is met if the common or usual name of an ingredient (e.g., buttermilk) that is a major food allergen already identifies that allergen’s food source name (i.e., milk). Otherwise, the allergen’s food source name must be declared at least once on the food label."

The ingredient must either be listed in parentheses, or immediately next to the list of ingredients in a "contains" statement, the FDA said.

Officials issued a similar recall earlier this year, 80,000 pounds of butter sold at Costco were recalled after packages did not declare the product contains milk.