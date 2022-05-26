Rain and Cool Temps to Bring in Memorial Day Weekend, but Blast of Warm Air Likely in Coming Days

Memorial Day weekend may be the unofficial start of summer, but Chicago will get a taste of multiple seasons in coming days, with rain and cool temperatures to start the weekend and scorching-hot readings to end it.

It will all begin with a low-pressure system, which has been churning through the area throughout the day Thursday. It will continue to do so on Friday, bringing with it the chance of rain during the daylight hours.

As the system moves its way through, winds will cause high waves on Lake Michigan, and will also bring in cool winds off that body of water, dropping temperatures into the 50s along the shore and into the low-60s across the rest of the area.

That system finally will make its way out of the area for Saturday, allowing highs to jump back toward their seasonal levels in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Unfortunately for fans of dry weather, there will be a chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the day thanks to a quick-moving clipper system that will slice through the region, but that will depart just as quickly as it arrived.

By Sunday, highs will be quite a bit warmer, and conditions will finally begin to dry out, with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s across the area.

Monday will see even warmer readings, with highs likely soaring into the low-90s, according to forecast models.