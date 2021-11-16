kyle rittenhouse trial

Prosecutor in Kyle Rittenhouse Case Says He Won't Speak to Media Following End of Trial

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Thomas Binger, the assistant district attorney in Kenosha County and the lead prosecutor in the state’s case against Kyle Rittenhouse, says he will not speak to media about the case or about its outcome when a jury reaches its verdict.

In a statement released to media Tuesday, Binger said that Wisconsin Supreme Court ethics rules will preclude him from making comments about the case in interviews or press conferences.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

“I understand and appreciate your responsibility to report on this case and provide information to the public,” Binger said in the statement. “In considering your requests, I have reviewed Wisconsin Supreme Court rules 20:3.6 and 20:3.8, which set forth the ethical responsibilities of attorneys and, in particular, prosecutors with regard to trial publicity.

“In light of these ethical guidelines, I have concluded that it would not be appropriate for our office to comply with your requests,” he added.

Local

covid teens 35 mins ago

Who is Driving COVID-19 Outbreaks in Chicago? Unvaccinated Teenagers

TikTok 46 mins ago

If You Used TikTok App in Illinois, You Could Receive 6x More Money in Lawsuit

After closing arguments Monday, the jury began deliberating the case on Tuesday morning. Jurors have reached out to the judge for additional copies of the 36-page jury instruction packet, but it is unclear when they will reach a verdict in the case.

This article tagged under:

kyle rittenhouse trialKyle Rittenhouse
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us