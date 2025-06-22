Note: NBC News will air the Special Report at 9 p.m. CT in the player above.

President Trump will address the nation Saturday night after he announced the U.S. bombed three nuclear sites in Iran in a Truth Social post.

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan," Trump said in a social media post. "All planes are now outside of Iran air space. A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow. All planes are safely on their way home."

Trump added, "Congratulations to our great American Warriors. There is not another military in the World that could have done this. NOW IS THE TIME FOR PEACE! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

Saturday's airstrikes are the first time the U.S. has conducted a military attack on Iran, further escalating a military conflict between Israel and Iran that began last week.

The president said he will address the public from the White House. His post on Truth Social said, "I will be giving an Address to the Nation at 10:00 P.M., at the White House, regarding our very successful military operation in Iran. This is an HISTORIC MOMENT FOR THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ISRAEL, AND THE WORLD. IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR. THANK YOU!"