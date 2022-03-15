Biden Will Attend NATO Summit in Europe for Ukraine Talks

President Joe Biden will travel to Europe next week for face-to-face talks with European leaders about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced Tuesday.

Biden will meet with NATO and European leaders in Brussels on March 24.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Tuesday he’s convened a summit for next week of the military organization’s 30 leaders to "address the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence and defense in response to a new reality for our security.”

Stoltenberg said in a statement Tuesday that “at this critical time, North America and Europe must continue to stand together in NATO.” NATO has been bolstering its eastern flank with troops and equipment to deter Russia from invading any of its members. NATO refuses to deploy troops to Ukraine as it is concerned about sparking a wider war in Europe.

The trip follows on Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to eastern flank NATO countries of Poland and Romania last week to discuss with leaders the growing refugee crisis in eastern Europe sparked by the Russian invasion and to underscore the Biden administration's support for NATO allies.

