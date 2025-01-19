Much of the nation will be focused on Capitol Hill come Inauguration Day as President-elect Donald Trump is officially sworn in for his second term.

Monday, Jan. 20, marks the 60th Presidential Inauguration Day for 2025. It also happens to be Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

As the events unfold, you'll be able to watch live - from wherever you're at.

Here's a detailed breakdown of everything you need to know - from the schedule to streaming and TV options and more.

What time does the inauguration start on Monday?

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.

According to Washington's tourism department, the timing of the day typically sees security screening gates open at 5 a.m. CT, followed by music and then opening remarks.

Live special coverage of the day's events will begin starting at 9 a.m. CT.

How can you watch it live?

NBC Chicago and NBC News will offer live special coverage of the day's events beginning at 9 a.m. CT on television and via our 24/7 streaming channel here.

You can also watch a series of events live on NBC Chicago's YouTube channel.

Complete schedule of events

UPDATE: Trump's inauguration ceremony is moving indoors to the Capitol rotunda, because of a frigid weather forecast in the nation's capital Monday, the president-elect announced on social media. Read more here.

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee announced the following schedule for inaugural events:

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Make America Great Again Victory Rally

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Candlelight Dinner

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

US Capitol Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Liberty Inaugural Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Starlight Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

National Prayer Service

What happens on Inauguration Day?

Inauguration Day is the day the new U.S. president is officially sworn into office.

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution, the new president officially takes office on Jan. 20, unless that date falls on a Sunday. In that situation, the inauguration would take place on Jan. 21.

Prior to the passage of the 20th Amendment, the new president had taken office on March 4.

So what happens on the day?

In addition to the president taking office, the vice president also takes the oath of office and becomes the vice president at noon on Jan. 20.

The new president traditionally offers an inaugural address on Capitol Hill following their swearing in, with the public invited to attend the transfer of power ceremony. A military parade typically follows, as does a traditional inauguration luncheon.

After the ceremony, the new president typically attends a series of inaugural events throughout the capital, including glitzy balls and dances. Monies raised for the inauguration are typically used to help pay for the events, including costs related to the oath of office ceremony itself.

Money leftover from the inaugural committee is expected to be used toward a future Trump presidential library, the Associated Press reported.

When does Trump take office for 2025?

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will officially end at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 20, meaning that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will officially take office at that time, whether or not they’ve had their oaths of office administered.

With President-elect Donald Trump preparing to take office, NBC Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern takes a look at his family tree.

What is the presidential oath of office?

While the vice president takes the same oath of office as members of Congress, the president takes a slightly different oath:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Who is performing on Inauguration Day?

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at Trump's inauguration and the 1970s hitmakers Village People will perform at two inaugural events.

Other inauguration ceremony performers will include two of the president-elect’s musical favorites, country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Full performer list here.

There will also be a lineup of groups participating in the Presidential Parade. See the full lineup here.

What has Trump promised to do on Day One?

President-elect Donald Trump has promised a busy first day in office. On the campaign trail, he vowed that Day One will include actions in a number of policy areas, from immigration to energy and more.

A change in political party in the White House typically comes with a reversal of policies from the previous administration. In this case, Trump is expected to overturn a number of actions put in place by President Joe Biden. Voters who cast ballots for Trump during the November 2024 election will also be looking for him to follow through on his campaign promises.

Here's a look at what he has vowed to do.