When is the presidential inauguration? Timing, theme and what else to know

President-elect Donald Trump will begin his second term in the White House this month, becoming the 47th president of the United States.

The return to the White House marks an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

Trump is expected to become just the second president to serve non-consecutive terms, with Grover Cleveland winning elections in 1884 and 1892.

Here's what to know about inauguration day:

When is the new president sworn in?

The 60th Presidential Inauguration Ceremony is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20.

This year's inauguration also falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday. Inauguration Day last fell on MLK Day in 1997, for Bill Clinton's second inauguration.

What time is the inauguration?

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.

There will also be an inaugural parade after the swearing-in ceremony and a luncheon conclude. The newly sworn president and vice president will make their way to the East Front steps of the Capitol where they will review military troops before leading a procession down Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. They will then watch the remainder of the parade as it passes.

What is the theme of this inauguration?

According to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, the theme of the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies is “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise."

The committee said it "recognizes the Founders’ commitment to future generations of Americans to preserve the continuity and stability of our democratic system of government."

"Throughout its history, the nation has been tested and has persevered because of the sacred American principles rooted in our founding documents. The Inaugural Ceremonies, a tradition since 1789, embodies the principles expressed by the Founders in 1776 and symbolizes our continuing commitment to these ideals. When we gather for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, we will honor the Constitution’s promise to preserve liberty through a stable, enduring democracy for generations to come," the committee states.

What still needs to happen?

New Congress is Seated

The new members of Congress assemble on Jan. 3, and on that date, the Archivist transfers sets of certifications of Electoral College votes to lawmakers.

Electoral College Votes Counted

On Jan. 6, the Electoral College’s votes are counted during a joint session of Congress. Vice President Harris will oversee the count.

Trump Sentencing

In an extraordinary turn, a judge Friday set Trump's sentencing in his hush money case for Jan. 10 — little over a week before he's due to return to the White House — but indicated he wouldn't be jailed.

The development nevertheless leaves Trump on course to be the first president to take office convicted of felony crimes.

Judge Juan M. Merchan, who presided over Trump’s trial, signaled in a written decision that he'd sentence the former and future president to what's known as an unconditional discharge, in which a case is closed without jail time, a fine or probation. Trump can appear virtually for sentencing, if he chooses.

Why are U.S. flags being flown at half-staff on inauguration day?

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed frustration that flags will be flying at half-staff when he takes office later this month.

It's an action put in place by President Joe Biden to honor the late President Jimmy Carter, who died Sunday at 100. And while Trump will be the first president sworn in with U.S. flags lowered to half-staff, it's not a timeline that he can do anything about — until after he takes office.

The U.S. flag code lays out parameters for lowering the U.S. flag to half-staff, including a 30-day period for current or former presidents to cover flags at federal government buildings and their grounds, as well as at U.S. embassies and other facilities abroad, including military installations and vessels.

Flags can be lowered to commemorate the deaths of other officials, including the vice president, Supreme Court justices and members of Congress, although those periods aren’t as long.

Flags can also be ordered lowered in other circumstances, including a national tragedy or on Memorial Day.

Since U.S. flag code states that no flag should fly higher than the American flag on the same pole or nearby, state flags get lowered during those periods, too.

Trump to hold rally before inauguration

Trump is expected to hold a big Washington rally the day before he's sworn in.

The victory rally, as it's being billed, will be held at the Capital One Arena in the District of Columbia on Jan. 19.

“This is President Trump’s VICTORY RALLY the DAY before being sworn in as the 47th President — the crowd needs to be HUGE!” read an email to supporters advertising the event.

The rally is indoors — Trump's big outdoor events were limited in the months following an assassination attempt. The arena seats roughly 20,000 people.

Security will be tight; the inauguration is considered a national special security event which frees up federal funds and increased ease on collaboration with local law enforcement.

Who did Trump invite to his inauguration?

Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders to his inauguration — an unorthodox move that would fold U.S. allies and adversaries into a very American political tradition. It's not clear if any leaders will actually attend.