What day does Trump take office and when does Biden leave the White House?

President-elect Donald Trump will soon be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States, but when does he officially take office and when does President Joe Biden officially leave?

The transition will take place on Inauguration Day Monday, the day the new U.S. president is officially sworn into office.

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment to the United States Constitution, the new president officially takes office on Jan. 20, unless that date falls on a Sunday. This year's Inauguration Day also falls on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a federal holiday.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will officially end at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 20, meaning that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will officially take office at that time, whether or not they’ve had their oaths of office administered.

Here's what to know:

Full schedule of events

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee announced the following schedule for inaugural events:

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

US Capitol Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Pennsylvania Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue Oval Office Signing Ceremony at The White House

Commander in Chief Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Liberty Inaugural Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks Starlight Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

What happens on Inauguration Day?

In addition to the president taking office, the vice president also takes the oath of office and becomes the vice president at noon on Jan. 20.

The new president traditionally offers an inaugural address on Capitol Hill following their swearing in, with the public invited to attend the transfer of power ceremony. A military parade typically follows, as does a traditional inauguration luncheon.

After the ceremony, the new president typically attends a series of inaugural events throughout the capital, including glitzy balls and dances. Monies raised for the inauguration are typically used to help pay for the events, including costs related to the oath of office ceremony itself.

Money leftover from the inaugural committee is expected to be used toward a future Trump presidential library, according to the person, the Associated Press reported.

What is the theme of this inauguration?

According to the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, the theme of the 60th Inaugural Ceremonies is “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise."

The committee said it "recognizes the Founders’ commitment to future generations of Americans to preserve the continuity and stability of our democratic system of government."

"Throughout its history, the nation has been tested and has persevered because of the sacred American principles rooted in our founding documents. The Inaugural Ceremonies, a tradition since 1789, embodies the principles expressed by the Founders in 1776 and symbolizes our continuing commitment to these ideals. When we gather for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, we will honor the Constitution’s promise to preserve liberty through a stable, enduring democracy for generations to come," the committee states.

What is the presidential oath of office?

While the vice president takes the same oath of office as members of Congress, the president takes a slightly different oath:

"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

Who is performing on Inauguration Day?

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at Trump's inauguration and the 1970s hitmakers Village People will perform at two inaugural events.

Other inauguration ceremony performers will include two of the president-elect’s musical favorites, country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

