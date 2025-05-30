When Elon Musk announced he was leaving the administration earlier this week, President Donald Trump was conspicuously quiet. But now, the two men are scheduled to appear together in the Oval Office.

“This will be his last day, but not really, because he will, always, be with us, helping all the way,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday evening. “Elon is terrific!”

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Musk, a key architect of the Department of Government Efficiency, is leaving his job having accomplished far less than he set out to do, although his tumultuous tenure will likely leave a lasting mark on the federal government.

Here's what to know:

When is the Trump-Musk event?

The event is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT.

How can you watch live?

NBC News will hold a Special Report as soon as the event begins. Watch live in the player above.

What to know about Musk

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC News reported that Musk’s monthslong stint as a special government employee tasked with slashing federal spending formally ended Wednesday evening. He has served the designated 130 days out of 365 in the year as a special government employee.

Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced his departure Wednesday on X, after he said he was “disappointed” by a domestic package Trump rallied House Republicans to get behind.

Musk's role working for Trump was always intended to be temporary, and he had recently signaled that he would be shifting his attention back to running his businesses.