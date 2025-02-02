Elon Musk

USAID security leaders on leave after trying to keep Musk's DOGE from classified info, officials say

Members of Musk's Department of Government Efficiency eventually did gain access Saturday to the aid agency's classified information, which includes intelligence reports, the former official said.

By Ellen Knickmeyer | The Associated Press

Elon Musk
Richard Bord | Wireimage | Getty Images

The Trump administration has placed two top security chiefs at the U.S. Agency for International Development on leave after they refused to turn over classified material in restricted areas to Elon Musk's government-inspection teams, a current and a former U.S. official told The Associated Press on Sunday.

Musk's DOGE crew lacked high-enough security clearance to access that information, so the two USAID security officials — John Vorhees and deputy Brian McGill — were legally obligated to deny access.

The current and former U.S. officials had knowledge of the incident and spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the information.

It comes a day after DOGE carried out a similar operation at the Treasury Department, gaining access to sensitive information including the Social Security and Medicare customer payment systems.

Musk formed DOGE in cooperation with the new Trump administration with the stated goal of finding ways to fire federal workers, cut programs and slash federal regulations.

AP Diplomatic Writer Matthew Lee in Panama City contributed to this report.

