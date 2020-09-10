elections

Twitter Expands Rule Against Misleading Voting Info After Trump Tweets

Twitter CEO and cofounder Jack Dorsey addresses students at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Nov. 12, 2018, in New Delhi, India.
Amal KS/Hindustan Times via Getty Images (File)

Twitter is imposing a broader rule against spreading misleading information about voting and elections, a possible challenge to President Donald Trump’s attacks on mail-in ballots, NBC News reported.

Twitter said in a blog post Thursday that it would label or force users to remove tweets that “may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process” such as voting.

The service has already been on a collision course with Trump over the president’s opposition to mail-in or absentee ballots. Twitter began fact-checking his tweets in May and has since done so several times, including last week.

Get the full story at NBCNews.com.

More Top News

2 hours ago

Russian, China and Iran Launched Cyberattacks on Presidential Campaigns, Microsoft Says

Russia 3 hours ago

Russian, Ukrainian Lawmaker Accused of Election Interference

This article tagged under:

electionsDonald Trumpsocial mediaTwitter2020
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us