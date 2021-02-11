Trump Impeachment Trial Live Updates: Prosecutors Set to Conclude Oral Arguments

House Democrats will conclude opening arguments Thursday in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, after a full day of presentations that included searing footage of the U.S. Capitol riot. They painted Trump as an “inciter in chief” who systematically riled up his supporters and falsely convinced them the election had been stolen, culminating in the deadly attack.

The nine House impeachment managers hope their evidence will be compelling enough to convince more Senate Republicans to vote to convict Trump on a lone charge of “incitement of insurrection.” A two-thirds majority of the Senate is required for conviction, which would require at least 17 Republicans to join 50 Democratic lawmakers.

Trump’s defense lawyers will present their arguments Friday and Saturday.

Here are the latest updates:

Highlights From Day 2 of Trump's Impeachment Trial

The day started with a warning from House Democrats that graphic videos from the Capitol Riot would be played throughout the day. Here are some of the other key moments.

Trump's Words Come Back to Haunt Him

Former President Donald Trump's voice rang out in the Senate Chamber Wednesday as Democrats aired video from his rallies and other remarks to supporters. Interspersed throughout were slides of Trump's tweets contesting the election and promoting the Jan. 6 rally in Washington, which he promised would be “wild.”

The impeachment managers put Trump’s rhetoric on trial, from the months he spent laying the groundwork to contest the election results to the speech he delivered outside the White House egging his supporters to “fight” before they stormed the Capitol.

“He truly made his base believe that the only way he could lose was if the election were rigged,” said Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, another one of the prosecutors.

Trump, the House impeachment managers argued, whipped his supporters into a frenzy with the “big lie” that their votes had been stolen, and urged them to fight.

“This attack never would have happened but for Donald Trump,” said Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-Pa., choking back emotion. “And so they came, draped in Trump’s flag, and used our flag, the American flag, to batter and to bludgeon.”

There was no widespread fraud in the election, as has been confirmed by election officials across the country and former Attorney General William Barr. Dozens of legal challenges to the election put forth by Trump and his allies were dismissed.