Trump cabinet picks: Here are the latest confirmations, hearing updates and more

President Donald Trump's cabinet continued to take shape with multiple nominees being confirmed, or clearing a pivotal hurdle, this week.

Meanwhile, some have yet to appear for hearings, even as the president makes moves that could impact their positions.

Here's a breakdown of where things stand:

CONFIRMED

Left to Right: Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy (Getty Images)

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent

An advocate for deficit reduction, has said he decided to join Trump’s campaign in part to attack the mounting U.S. national debt, including by slashing government programs and other spending.

Former money manager for George Soros, a big Democratic donor, founded the hedge fund Key Square Capital Management.

Would be the nation’s first openly gay treasury secretary.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum

Two-term governor of North Dakota and wealthy software executive.

Ran for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination but dropped out and endorsed Trump, campaigning on his behalf for months.

Was on Trump's short list for vice president.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy

A former U.S. House member from Wisconsin and Fox Business host who was one of Trump’s most visible defenders on cable news.

Served in the House for nearly nine years, sitting on the Financial Services Committee and chairing the subcommittee on insurance and housing.

Before entering politics, he was a reality TV star on MTV, where he met his wife, “Fox & Friends Weekend” co-host Rachel Campos-Duffy.

Left to Right: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe (Getty Images)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Former co-host of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend” and contributor with the network since 2014.

Served in the Army National Guard from 2002 to 2021, deploying to Iraq in 2005 and Afghanistan in 2011 and earning two Bronze Stars but lacks senior military and national security experience.

Confirmation prospects came into question after a woman told police that Hegseth sexually assaulted her in 2017, according to a detailed investigative report recently made public.

Reports have surfaced about his drinking, and questions have been raised about his comments that women should not serve in combat.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

Two-term governor of South Dakota.

Has supported Trump's hard-line immigration agenda, sending South Dakota troops to the border with Mexico to discourage migrants from entering the U.S.

Central Intelligence Agency Director John Ratcliffe

Former congressman from Texas.

Served as director of national intelligence for the final months of Trump’s first term, leading the U.S. government’s spy agencies during the coronavirus pandemic.

Left to Right: Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin

Secretary of State Marco Rubio

GOP senator from Florida. Most recently was vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Ran unsuccessfully against Trump for the 2016 GOP presidential nomination.

Noted hawk on China, Cuba and Iran.

Secretary of Energy Chris Wright

CEO of Denver-based Liberty Energy.

Vocal advocate of oil and gas development, including fracking — a key piece of Trump’s goal to achieve U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market.

One of the industry’s loudest voices against efforts to fight climate change.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin

Mounted a failed bid for governor of New York in 2022.

He left Congress in January 2023 and was a surprising pick for the role.

His public appearances both in his own campaigns and on behalf of Trump often had him speaking about issues such as the military, national security, antisemitism, U.S.-Israel relations, immigration and crime.

Doug Collins - Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Former Republican congressman from Georgia and a Baptist minister.

Served in the Navy and Air Force Reserve and is a chaplain in the United States Air Force Reserve Command.

Pam Bondi - Attorney General

Florida’s first female attorney general, serving from 2011 to 2019.

On Trump’s legal team during his first Senate impeachment trial in 2020 and has been critical of the criminal cases against him.

Served with the America First Policy Institute, a Trump-allied group that has helped lay the groundwork for his second administration.

AWAITING FINAL VOTES/HEARINGS UNDERWAY

Left to Right: Elise Stefanik, Scott Turner (Getty Images)

Brooke Rollins - Secretary of Agriculture

President and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, a group helping lay the groundwork for Trump’s second administration.

Texas attorney who was Trump’s domestic policy adviser and director of his office of American innovation during his first term.

Elise Stefanik - U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations

Congresswoman from New York who served as House Republican Conference Chair, the third-highest position in House leadership.

One of Trump’s most loyal allies in the House.

Was among those discussed as a potential Trump running mate.

Scott Turner - Housing and Urban Development Secretary

Former NFL player who ran the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump’s first term.

Served in the Texas House of Representatives.

Russell Vought - Director of the Office of Management and Budget

Held the position during Trump’s first presidency.

Was closely involved with Project 2025, a conservative blueprint for Trump’s second term that Trump tried to distance himself from during the campaign.

Founded the Center for Renewing America, a think tank whose mission is to “renew a consensus of America as a nation under God.”

Left to Right: Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Tulsi Gabbard (Getty Images)

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. - Secretary of Health and Human Services

Ran for president as a Democrat, then as an independent, then endorsed Trump.

Son of Democratic icon Robert Kennedy.

Vocal skeptic of vaccines, he has long advanced the debunked idea that vaccines cause autism.

In a starkly partisan vote Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Senate Finance Committee advanced Kennedy’s nomination 14-13, sending his bid to oversee the U.S. Health and Human Services agency for a full vote on the Senate floor later.

Tulsi Gabbard - Director of National Intelligence

Former Democratic House member from Hawaii.

Sought 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and left the party in 2022.

Served in the Army National Guard for more than two decades and deployed to Iraq and Kuwait.

Has been accused of echoing Russian propaganda.

The Senate Intelligence Committee advanced her nomination in a closed-door 9-8 vote, with the committee's Democrats voting no. Gabbard's nomination now heads to the full Senate for consideration. A vote has not been scheduled yet.

Kash Patel - FBI Director

Worked as both a federal prosecutor and defense lawyer

Ascended within Trump’s orbit during his first term when, as a Republican staffer on the House intelligence committee, he worked to bring to light flaws in the FBI’s investigation into ties between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign

Previously called for a purge of anti-Trump “conspirators” in the federal government and news media

Left to Right: Kelly Loeffler, Howard Lutnick (Getty Images)

Kelly Loeffler - Administrator of the Small Business Administration

Former Georgia senator and a top donor to Trump.

Was chief executive of Bakkt, a cryptocurrency trading platform.

Co-chair of Trump's inaugural committee.

Howard Lutnick - Commerce Secretary

A billionaire who heads the brokerage and investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald and is a cryptocurrency enthusiast.

Co-chair of Trump’s transition operation, charged along with Linda McMahon with helping the president-elect fill key jobs in his second administration.

AWAITING HEARINGS

Left to Right: Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Jamieson Greer and Linda McMahon (Getty Images)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer - Labor Secretary

Republican U.S. House member from Oregon narrowly lost her reelection bid in November but had received strong backing from union members in her district.

Endorsed legislation that would allow more workers to conduct organizing campaigns, penalize companies that violate workers’ rights and weaken “right-to-work” laws.

Jamieson Greer - United States Trade Representative

International trade attorney and partner at King & Spalding, a Washington law firm.

Previously was chief of staff to Robert Lighthizer, who was the trade representative in Trump’s first term.

Linda McMahon - Education Secretary