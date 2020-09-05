Several Boats Sink During Parade for President Trump on Texas Lake

A spokesperson for the Travis County sheriff's office in Texas says "several" boats sank Saturday while taking part in a parade in support of President Donald Trump.

"We responded to multiple calls of boats in distress, several of them sank," but there are no reports of fatalities or injuries and investigators have not determined how many boats sank on Lake Travis, according to sheriff's spokesperson Kristen Dark.

TCSO responded to multiple calls involving boats in distress during the Trump parade on Lake Travis. Several boats did sink. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 5, 2020

MEDIA: #ATCEMS has not been involved in any of the boat sinking incidents on Lake Travis today. No injuries or medical emergencies have occured as the result of these incidents & #ATCEMS has not been requested to respond to any of them. If this changes, we’ll provide an update. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) September 5, 2020

Dark said the cause was under investigation, but there was no indication of an intentional act.

"We have no reason to suspect foul play in any of these," sinkings, Dark said.

Dark said weather conditions were generally calm and meteorologist Paul Yura with the National Weather Service in Austin/San Antonio said there were no storms in the area at the time and winds were generally 10 mph or less.

"The lake should be fairly navigable, without issue at those wind speeds," according to Yura.

Lake Travis is an approximately 19,000-acre impoundment about 12 miles northwest of Austin.