Senate Votes to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent, House Still to Consider

The bill now heads to the House of Representatives, where passage would send the legislation to President Joe Biden's desk

The Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent in the U.S. starting in 2023.

The bill, called The Sunshine Protection Act, was passed by unanimous consent, meaning no senators opposed it. If enacted, the measure would mean Americans no longer need to change their clocks twice a year.

Under the legislation, states with areas exempt from Daylight Saving Time would be permitted to choose the standard time for those areas. Daylight Saving Time began this past Sunday and runs through Nov. 6.

