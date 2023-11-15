Sen. Joe Manchin says he ‘absolutely' would consider a presidential run

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., inched closer Wednesday to confirming that he could run for president.

"I will do anything I can to help my country, and you're saying, 'Does that mean you would consider it?' Absolutely," Manchin said in an exclusive interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker.

"Every American should consider it if they're in a position to help save the country," he added.

Manchin said he first has to explore whether there's an appetite among voters for a moderate candidate like him.

"I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure, to mobilize that moderate sensible, common-sense middle," he said.

