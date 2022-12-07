Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock took to the stage at a victory rally in Atlanta, Georgia, to cheers of "six more years" after beating his Republican challenger, football star Herschel Walker, in a hard-fought Senate runoff election.

The first Black U.S. senator from Georgia, who broke the color barrier for one of the original 13 states with a special election victory in January 2021, almost 245 years after the nation’s founding, added another distinction by winning a full-six-term in Tuesday's runoff.

“I am Georgia,” the senator said. “I am an example and an iteration of its history, of its peril and promise, of the brutality and the possibilities. But because this is America, because we always have a path to make our country greater against unspeakable odds, here we stand together.”

Warnock praised voters in the state for rising above the political vitriol of "folks trying to divide our country," and vowed to work for all Georgians, "whether you voted for me or not."

"The people once again rose up in a multiracial, multireligious coalition of the conscience," he said. "You endured the rain, you endured the long lines, and you voted, and you did it because you believe, as I do, that democracy is the political enactment of a spiritual idea. This notion that each of us has within us a spark of the divine, that we were created in 'imago Dei' — in the image of God."

Warnock also thanked his mother, who he noted "grew up in the 1950s in Waycross, Georgia, picking somebody else’s cotton and somebody else’s tobacco. But tonight she helped pick her youngest son to be a United States senator.”

Tuesday's outcome was another blow to a Republican candidate backed by former President Donald Trump, who'd lent his support to Walker. The former University of Georgia football and NFL star was unable to overcome damaging allegations, including claims that he paid for two former girlfriends’ abortions despite supporting a national ban on the procedure.

In November’s election, Warnock led Walker by 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million cast, but fell short of the 50% threshold needed to avoid a runoff.

His runoff victory will give Democrats an outright majority in the Senate, rather than the 50-50 split of the past two years. There will be divided government, however, with Republicans having narrowly flipped House control.

Republican Herschel Walker conceded defeat last last night after he lost the race for Georgia’s open Senate seat.