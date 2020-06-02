What to Know Joe Biden plans blistered President Donald Trump for directing authorities to drive back peaceful protesters outside the White House “in order to stage a photo op.”

Biden is also working to elevate his voice in the national debate after more than two months of the campaign for the White House being frozen amid the outbreak of the coronarvirus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Center City Philadelphia Tuesday as voters head to polls for the state's presidential primary amid civil unrest.

From Philadelphia's City Hall, Biden addressed recent nationwide unrest and protests following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Several days of protests have taken place in Philly. There has also been looting of stores around the city and into the suburbs.

Biden is expected to earn his party's nomination and take on Republican President Donald Trump in November.

Biden opened his speech by saying "I can't breath."

“When peaceful protestors are dispersed by the order of the president from the doorstep of the people’s house, the White House — using tear gas and flash grenades — in order to stage a photo op at a noble church, we can be forgiven for believing that the president is more interested in power than in principle,” Biden said, according to excerpts released by his campaign. “More interested in serving the passions of his base than the needs of the people in his care.”

Biden is trying to create a stark contrast with Trump, who has embraced the language of confrontation and war, casting himself as the “president of law and order.” Trump signaled he would stake his reelection on convincing voters his forceful approach was warranted in a time of national tumult and racial unrest.

“I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have long plagued this country – not use them for political gain,” Biden will say, according to the excerpts. “I’ll do my job and take responsibility. I won’t blame others. I’ll never forget that the job isn’t about me.”