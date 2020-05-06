Trump to Appoint Top Republican Donor to Lead Struggling US Postal Service

President Donald Trump plans to tap Louis DeJoy, a businessman and top donor to the president and the Republican National Committee, to be head of the United States Postal Service, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News on Wednesday.

DeJoy, a Brooklyn native, is a North Carolina-based businessman who formerly ran New Breed Corp., a private logistics and distribution company in Greensboro, N.C.

DeJoy is a large contributor to the president and Republicans. Since January of this year, he has donated over $360,000 to the president’s re-election campaign and roughly $70,000 to the Republican National Committee, according to campaign finance data from the Federal Elections Commission.

He is also the husband of former U.S. Ambassador to Estonia, Aldona Wos, who is currently the vice-chair of the president’s White House Fellows program.

