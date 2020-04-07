The Trump Administration
The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Government Oversight

Trump Removes Watchdog Set to Oversee $2.2 Trillion Virus Rescue Package

Glenn Fine, the acting Defense Department inspector general and a veteran watchdog, had been selected by peers last month for the oversight position. It was not immediately clear Tuesday who will oversee the rescue law

By Eric Tucker, Matthew Daly and Mary Clare Jalonick

In this file photo, Glenn Fine, acting inspector general of the Department Of Defense, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

President Donald Trump has sidelined the inspector general who was tapped to chair a special oversight board of the $2.2 trillion economic package intended to help businesses and individuals affected by the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

Glenn Fine, the acting Defense Department inspector general and a veteran watchdog, had been selected by peers last month for the oversight position.

But Trump has instead nominated a replacement inspector general at the Pentagon and appointed an acting one to serve in Fine's place, according to an email from a Defense Department official obtained by The Associated Press.

The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency

small businesses 15 hours ago

Small Business Owners in Loan Limbo as New Gov’t Programs Stumble

Donald Trump 20 hours ago

Trump, Biden Spoke by Phone About Coronavirus Outbreak

That means Fine will no longer serve on the oversight board, which was created by Congress to be the nexus of oversight for coronavirus funding. He will instead revert to the position of principal deputy inspector general.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday who will oversee the rescue law.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Government OversightDonald Trumpcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us