Live updates: President Trump set to announce new round of tariffs

- President Donald Trump is expected to roll out the largest set of new trade barriers in generations Wednesday, calling it "Liberation Day."
- Tariffs raise the cost of doing business outside the United States.
- Trump administration officials have argued that the higher costs from tariffs are worth it for the increase in manufacturing jobs that would be created over the long-term.
