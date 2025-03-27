Live updates: Trump to sign more executive orders, Senate holding campus antisemitism hearing

What to Know President Donald Trump has threatened "far larger" tariffs if the European Union and Canada unite to do "economic harm" to the U.S.

Trump said Wednesday he was placing 25% tariffs on auto imports.

Trump will sign more executive orders this afternoon after taking actions and said he plans to issue more tariffs over the next week.

The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee is holding a hearing on antisemitism on college campuses after the Trump administration warned dozens of colleges about their to protect students from discrimination.

