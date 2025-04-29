Live updates: President Trump marks 100 days in office of his second term

Trump hits his 100th day in office today.

What to Know Trump escalated tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, ostensibly as punishment for allowing fentanyl into the U.S.

Before his presidential election win last fall, Donald Trump boasted that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine on "day one" of his second term in office.

Trump told voters he'll reduce their energy costs by half to three-quarters in 12 to 18 months. That promise comes due next year.

President Trump marks his 100th day in office of his second term today. Follow along for live updates.