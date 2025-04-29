The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: President Trump marks 100 days in office of his second term

By NBC Staff

Donald Trump
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Trump hits his 100th day in office today.

What to Know

  • Trump escalated tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, ostensibly as punishment for allowing fentanyl into the U.S. 
  • Before his presidential election win last fall, Donald Trump boasted that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine on "day one" of his second term in office.
  • Trump told voters he'll reduce their energy costs by half to three-quarters in 12 to 18 months. That promise comes due next year.

President Trump marks his 100th day in office of his second term today. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us