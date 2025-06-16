The Trump Administration

President Donald Trump expressed hope for a deal between Israel and Iran as he traveled to Canada for a meeting with world leaders.

By NBC Staff

The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, June 15, 2025.
AP Photo/Leo Correa

What to Know

  • Israel and Iran have begun a new round of attacks, as the conflict between the two enters its fourth day.
  • Iran announced it had launched some 100 missiles and vowed further retaliation for Israel's sweeping attacks on its military and nuclear infrastructure.
  • President Donald Trump said it's "time for a deal" between Israel and Iran.
  • Trump and other world leaders are in Canada for the Group of Seven summit.

Iran launched a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, setting off air raid sirens nationwide as emergency services reported at least five dead and dozens wounded. Follow along for live updates.

