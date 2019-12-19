McConnell Blasts House Impeachment as Schumer Slams Senate Trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi "may be too afraid" to send two impeachment articles to the Republican-controlled Senate after she threw uncertainty into the process by refusing to say, repeatedly, when or whether she would submit them for a trial.

In a speech on the Senate floor a day after the House impeached Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstructing Congress, McConnell, R-Ky., denounced the impeachment process as “the most rushed, least thorough, and most unfair impeachment inquiry in modern history."

The top Republican on the Senate claimed the two articles failed to meet the constitutional standards of high crimes and misdemeanors and that the House simply impeached a political foe for an abuse of power offense that isn't considered a crime.

McConnell said the House impeachment “risks deeply damaging the institutions of American government,” saying the Democratic-controlled House “has let its partisan rage at this particular president create a toxic new precedent that will echo well into the future.”

“The framers built the Senate to provide stability," McConnell said. "To keep partisan passions from boiling over. Moments like this are why the United States Senate exists.”

Fighting back and using McConnell's own words, Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York then said on the Senate floor that the Republican leader was plotting the "most rushed, least thorough and most unfair" impeachment trial in history.

Schumer also pushed back on criticism of the impeachment process being partisan, saying "House Democrats cannot be held responsible for the cravenness of the House Republican caucus and their blind fealty to the president."

The minority leader also noted that while McConnell accuses Democrats of being "obsessed with getting rid of President Trump," the majority leader himself "proudly declared his number one goal was to make President [Barack] Obama a one-term president."

McConnell was meeting later Thursday with Schumer to begin negotiations on how to conduct next year's Senate trial. The two leaders have a poor relationship and McConnell holds a tactical edge if he can keep his 53-member Senate majority united.

In a news conference late Wednesday, Pelosi declined to say when she would send the articles to the Republican-led Senate. Until the articles are submitted, the Senate cannot hold the trial that is nearly certain to acquit the president.

Pelosi said House Democrats could not name impeachment managers — House prosecutors who make the case for Trump's conviction and removal from office — until they know more about how the Senate will conduct a trial.

"When we see the process that is set forth in the Senate, then we'll know the number of House managers and who we would choose," Pelosi said Thursday during a weekly news briefing.

McConnell rejected a proposal earlier this week from Schumer to call several witnesses. McConnell also said that he is coordinating with the White House and declared that "I am not an impartial juror."

Pelosi said that McConnell "says it's OK for the foreman of the jury to be in cahoots with the lawyers of the accused. That doesn't sound right to us."

Asked again if she could guarantee that she would send the articles to the Senate, Pelosi said at the news conference: "That would have been our intention." But they will see what the Senate decides, she said.

A day after his impeachment, Trump lashed out at Pelosi on Twitter, saying if Democrats didn't transmit the articles of impeachment “they would lose by Default!”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham blasted Pelosi's move that would potentially delay the Senate trial, where she said Trump was sure to get a “fair shake” compared to the House.

In an interview with ABC's “Good Morning America,” Grisham said Pelosi's announcement was “Just another gimmick and more changing of the rules.”

But there is no Constitutional requirement on Pelosi to send them swiftly or at all.

Complicating any decision to delay are House Democrats' arguments in recent weeks that Trump's impeachment was needed “urgently," arguing his actions were a threat to Democracy and the fairness of the 2020 election.

Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline, a member of Pelosi's leadership team, said after her remarks that Democrats want impeachment proceedings that are “judicious and responsible and deliberative.”

He said that while Senate will decide its own procedures, "the speaker's only point is before she sends it over she needs to understand what that is" because it will influence who the impeachment managers are.

Asked about never sending the articles over, Cicilline said, "I would not speculate that anyone's even contemplating that."

Associated Press writer Alan Fram contributed to this report.