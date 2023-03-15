Opening Arguments Begin in ‘ComEd 4' Trial, With Madigan Still at the Center

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah E. Streicker wasted little time during her opening arguments Wednesday, reminding jurors that the so-called “ComEd Four” defendants are charged with facilitating corruption in Springfield and that once powerful House Speaker Mike Madigan was the man pulling the strings.

“Madigan wanted, the defendants gave and the defendants got,” she said, pointing to former ComEd lobbyist Jay Dougherty, former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, Madigan confidant Michael McClain and former ComEd CEO Anne Prammagiore.

The four are accused of using utility company jobs and contracts to bribe and illegally influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, essentially showering a “stream of benefits on Madigan” to avoid his interference with the company’s Springfield agenda.

Much of the evidence is expected to come from ComEd’s former vice president of external communications, Fidel Marquez. He will be testifying in an attempt to reduce his own sentence.

Marquez took over for defendant John Hooker. His phone was among those tapped by federal authorities.

The prosecution said he will deliver an "insider’s view" of the crimes. In particular, he is expected to testify about the company’s use of sub-contractors, people who did little if any work, but were paid upwards of $4,500 dollars a month allegedly at the request of Madigan intermediaries. The jobs, prosecutors say, were used as political rewards.

The money was allegedly funneled through Dougherty’s lobbying firm. At one point, the government said, payments totalled more than $37,000 dollars a month.

Among the alleged contractors was Ed Moody, who was once a precinct captain in Madigan’s 13th Ward. Prosecutors say he was paid roughly $350,000 as part of a scheme that they say also included former Ald. Frank Olivo and Mike Zalewski.

“What Madigan wanted was a place for his loyal soldiers and that’s what the defendants gave him,” prosecutors said.

But in their opening statements, attorneys for the defendants suggested that no crime had been committed, and that the allegations were an example of lobbying.

“Lobbying simply means anyone can go to their elected representatives and ask for help," said Pat Connor, the attorney for Mike McClain.

Former U.S. Attorney Scott Lassar represents Pramagiorre. He told jurors, "Ann knew that Mike Madigan was never a friend of ComEd and never would be."

"She never asked Madigan for help in passing any ComEd legislation," he said

In 2020, ComEd agreed to pay $200 million dollars to resolve the federal investigation into the bribery scheme.

The ongoing trial focuses on the roles of the individuals allegedly involved and not the company’s behavior. It also does not include Madigan, who is set to come to trial next year.