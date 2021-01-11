Capitol Riot

NJ Rep. Says She Caught COVID-19 During Capitol Riot From Unmasked Colleagues

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman says she caught COVID-19 from other House members during the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A New Jersey congresswoman tested positive for COVID-19, and she believes she was infected during the Capitol riots last week by other House members not wearing masks.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, a Democrat who represents New Jersey's state capital Trenton and surrounding areas, said she had a positive rapid test Monday.

"She believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of insurrectionist riots," her office said in a statement. "As reported by multiple news outlets, a number of members within the space ignored instructions to wear masks."

Watson Coleman said she has cold-like symptoms but feels well otherwise. She had already received one dose of Pfizer's vaccine, her office added.

Public health officials started raising the alarm even while the riot was still happening about the possibility that so many people gathered in such close quarters could lead to a new outbreak. Watson Coleman is one of the first members of Congress to get sick since.

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Supreme Court Refuses Quick Action on Last-Ditch Trump Election Lawsuits

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

House Democrats Introduce Impeachment Article Against Trump for Inciting Capitol Attack

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Capitol Riotcoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us