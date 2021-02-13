McCarthy and Trump Got Into Expletive-Filled Argument During Capitol Riot, Sources Say

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump got into an expletive-laden argument on a phone call as the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was still unfolding, three sources briefed on the matter told NBC News on Friday.

As throngs of pro-Trump supporters stormed the Capitol during the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral College win, which resulted in the death of five people, McCathry phoned Trump to get him to control his supporters.

Sources described the call as “not cordial” and borderline incoherent, but it illustrates more than what was publicly available at the time about Trump's real-time reaction to the mob. He is currently in the middle of his second impeachment trial on a charge of inciting the riot.

