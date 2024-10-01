Latinos in Florida would vote for Trump if the election were held today, poll shows

With the presidential election just weeks away, Telemundo Station Group and Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. surveyed the state of Florida to find out what decision Latino voters would make.

625 Hispanic voters registered in Florida interviewed by phone, indicated that they were likely to vote in the November general election. The interviewees were randomly selected from a Florida voter registration list that included landline and cell phone numbers.

The margin of error is no more than 4 percentage points. This means that there is a 95% probability that the “true” figure would fall within that range if all Hispanic voters in Florida were surveyed.

This survey was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, Inc. of Jacksonville, Florida, from September 23rd to 25th of 2024.

When asked, if the presidential election were held today, for whom they would vote, Trump leads Harris in Florida 48% to 41% according to the poll, (a seven-point difference).

As for the most influential issue when deciding to vote, the economy ranks first.

Which presidential candidate do you trust more to handle abortion issues - Kamala Harris, the Democrat, or Donald Trump, the Republican? A 47% tie was among respondents.

If the 2024 presidential election were held today, for which of the following presidential or vice presidential candidacies would you vote?

The Democratic Party ticket of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

The Republican Party ticket of Donald Trump and JD Vance.

One of the other party nominations

Harris Trump Other Has not been decided State

41% 48% 4% 7% Region Harris Trump Other Has not been decided Central Florida 45% 39% 5% 11% Tampa Bay 48% 43% 2% 7% Southeast Florida 38% 53% 5% 4% Gender Harris Trump Other Has not been decided

Male 28% 60% 6% 6% Female 53% 37% 3% 7% Age Harris Trump Other Has not been decided Under 50 44% 43% 6% 7% Over 50 37% 53% 3% 7% Hispanic origin Harris Trump Other Has not been decided Cuban 28% 61% 4% 7% Puerto Rican 58% 33% 2% 7% Other 41% 47% 6% 6% Politic party Harris Trump Other Has not been decided Democrat 85% 6% 2% 7% Republican 1% 91% 6% 2% Independent 37% 45% 5% 23% Mason-Dixon® Polling & Strategy – September 2024 Florida Hispanic Voter Poll

Which of the following issues is the most influential in deciding your vote for president?

﻿ State Harris Voters Trump Voters Economy

41% 32% 48% Protection of American democracy 13% 19% 10% Immigration 10% 9% 11% Abortion 9% 14% 5% Foreign policy and wars 7% 3% 10% Medical attention 5% 9% 2% Climate change 4% 2% 6% Law, order and crime 4% 2% 6% Other 3% 2% 3% Not sure 2% 3% 2% Mason-Dixon® Polling & Strategy – September 2024 Florida Hispanic Voter Poll

Humanitarian Parole

Interviewees were also asked about a major issue for the state these days, Humanitarian Parole for Cubans, Venezuelans, Nicaraguans and Haitians. The majority, 65%, support the program, which received the most support among Democrats surveyed, at 78%.

Do you support or oppose the Humanitarian Permit program for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, under which citizens of these four countries and their immediate families can obtain permission to enter the US for up to two years if a person in the US agrees to support them financially?

﻿ Support Oppose Undecided State 65% 29% 6% Region Support Oppose Undecided Central Florida 65% 28% 7% Tampa Bay 74% 22% 4% Southeast Florida 62% 30% 8% Gender Support Oppose Undecided Male 63% 29% 8% Female 65% 29% 6% Age Support Oppose Undecided Under 50 63% 32% 5% Over 50 65% 27% 8% Hispanic origin Support Oppse Undecided Cuban 63% 31% 6% Puerto Rican 68% 24% 8% Other 63% 31% 6% Party Support Oppose Undecided Democratic 78% 17% 5% Republican 53% 42% 5% Independent 62% 28% 10%% Mason-Dixon® Polling & Strategy – September 2024 Florida Hispanic Voter Poll

Venezuela

When asked whether they favor or oppose increased sanctions against the Venezuelan government in the State of Florida, 73% support sanctions, with Republicans showing the highest support at 83%.

Do you favor or oppose increased sanctions against the government of Venezuela?

Support Oppose Undecided State 73% 17% 10% Region Support Oppose Undecided Central Florida 71% 11% 18% Tampa Bay 72% 19% 9% Southeast Florida 76% 16% 8% Mason-Dixon® Polling & Strategy – September 2024 Florida Hispanic Voter Poll

Cuba

Do you favor or oppose lifting the trade embargo on Cuba? 48% of respondents in the state were opposed. Mostly women, located Central Florida and Republicans.

Puerto Rico

Do you favor or oppose making Puerto Rico the 51st state? 68%, women, Democrats, and located in Tampa Bay, expressed support.

Immigration

Interviewees also answered the following question: How serious do you think the illegal immigration problem is for the country right now? Is it very serious, somewhat serious, not too serious, or not serious at all? 58%, especially Cuban men in Southeast Florida, over 50 years old, Republicans, responded that it is very serious.

Continuing with the immigration issue, to the question, whether you think the borders are secure or not, 72 of the respondents answered that they are not secure, with 92% being Republicans.

When asked if they support or oppose immigration reform that offers a path to citizenship, 70%, mostly women, over 50, of Puerto Rican origin, and Democrats, support reform.

Which presidential candidate do you trust more to handle abortion issues: Kamala Harris, or Donald Trump? Some 55% of respondents trust Trump more, mostly in Southeast Florida, male, Cuban, and Republican.

Abortion

Amendment 4 on the Florida ballot is titled the Abortion Rights Initiative. If passed, it would amend the state constitution to provide that no law shall prohibit, criminalize, delay or restrict abortion prior to viability. It also provides for abortion when necessary to protect the patient's health, as determined by the patient's health care provider.

According to the poll, 55% of interviewees in the state, mostly Democrats, would support the Abortion Rights initiative.

Here are the counties were the survey was conducted:

North Florida

Voters were interviewed in Escambia, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty, Walton, Washington, Washington, Holmes, Jackson, Gadsden, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Leon, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, Wakulla, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Columbia, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Flagler, Union, Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist and Levy counties.

Central Florida

Voters were interviewed in Brevard, Lake, Marion, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Sumter, Volusia, Volusia and Indian River counties.

Tampa Bay

Voters were interviewed in Hernando, Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Citrus, Manatee and Sarasota counties.

Southwest Florida

Voters were interviewed in DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties.

Southeast Florida

Voters were interviewed in Okeechobee, St. Lucie, Martin, Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Demographics

Democratic Party: 216 (35%)

Republican Party: 220 (35%)

Independent/ other: 189 (30%)

Age

18-34: 109 (17%)

35-49: 194 (31%)

50-64: 154 (25%)

65+: 163 (26%)

Hispanic origin

Mexican American: 24 (4%)

Puerto Rican: 139 (22%)

Cuban American: 205 (33%)

Venezuelan: 36 (6%)

Colombian: 66 (11%)

Central American: 52 (8%)

Other: 95 (15%)

Birth Place

United States: 371 (59%)

Other: 254 (41%)

Gender:

Men: 297 (48%)

Women: 325 (52%)

Other: 1

Region

North Florida: 35 (5%)

Central Florida: 130 (21%)

Tampa Bay: 100 (16%)

Southwest Florida: 30 (5%)

Southeast Florida: 330 (53%)