Latest Updates: First Lady Breaks Silence on Capitol Siege; Parler Drops Offline

The House will proceed with legislation to impeach President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Sunday. The action, which could begin as soon as Monday, comes amid growing talk in Washington to try to force the president from office early in the aftermath of the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol last week.

Parler CEO Says App Will Be Offline ‘Longer Than Expected' Because of Amazon, Apple and Google

Parler, a social media app popular with conservatives and supporters of President Donald Trump, has gone offline after Amazon withdrew its support in the wake of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot last week.

The app was reliant on cloud computing power provided by Amazon Web Services.

AWS told Parler on Saturday that it will no longer provide cloud services to the company beginning on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. PT, according to an email obtained by CNBC. An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the letter to CNBC, but declined to comment further.

John Matze, the founder and CEO, said in a statement on Monday that the Parler app will be down "longer than expected" because other cloud hosting companies do not want to work with Parler in light of the press statements issued by Amazon, Google and Apple.

"We will likely be down longer than expected," wrote Matze. "This is not due to software restrictions — we have our software and everyone's data ready to go. Rather it's that Amazon's, Google's and Apple's statements to the press about dropping our access has caused most of our other vendors to drop their support for us as well."

First Lady Melania Trump Says She's 'Disappointed and Disheartened' by Riot

In her first statement since pro-Trump supporters sieged the U.S. Capitol, first lady Melania Trump condemned the violence and called for "healing, grace, understanding, and peace for our great Nation."

The written statement posted to the White House website and shared on her Twitter account Monday morning said that her heart goes out to the six people who have died since the attack, including two Capitol police officers.

"I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week. I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," she said. "This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain."

The first lady said that "I absolutely condemn the violence" that unfolded at the Capitol and said that she implores people to "never make assumptions based on the color of a person’s skin or use differing political ideologies as a basis for aggression and viciousness."

Dozens Arrested for Capitol Riot After Feds Find Guns, Violent Threats and Molotov Cocktails

Authorities have made a series of arrests following the riots at the U.S. Capitol, NBC Washington reports. The U.S. Department of Justice announced several cases over the weekend with some deeply disturbing allegations.

Authorities say they have charged several rioters who were allegedly captured in photos and videos that went viral in the aftermath, including an Arizona man seen in a horned hat and carrying a spear and a Florida man accused of carrying through the Capitol a lectern that reportedly is used by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The most recent arrests include the man dubbed "zip tie guy," who brought zip ties typically used by law enforcement to the Capitol. He was identified as Eric Munchel of Tennessee and arrested Sunday.

Another man, Larry Brock of Texas, was allegedly identified Sunday "as one of the individuals who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol...holding a white flex cuff, which is used by law enforcement to restrain and/or detain subjects," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. The FBI asserted that Brock's ex-wife tipped them off to his involvement.

Alabama resident Lonnie Coffman is also facing charges. U.S. Capitol Police officers saw the handle of what appeared to be a firearm in a pickup truck registered to Coffman, police said. Members of the Capitol police bomb squad searched the truck and found 11 Molotov cocktails and a cache of firearms, including an automatic weapon.

DC Mayor Asks Feds to Cancel Demonstration Permits, Plan Inauguration Security

The mayor of Washington, D.C., asked federal officials to cancel permits for demonstrations and plan to protect federal property around Inauguration Day “given the new threats from insurgent acts of domestic terrorists," NBC Washington reports.

Mayor Muriel Bowser asked Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf to cancel public gathering permits for the next two weeks, from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24. The request is “essential to demonstrating our collective resolve in ensuring the constitutional transfer of power and our nation’s capital,” Bowser wrote in a letter Saturday, days after a stunning riot inside the U.S. Capitol Building.

Additionally, the mayor asked federal officials to extend the “national special security event” period from Jan. 11 to Jan. 24, instead of its current Jan. 19 to Jan. 21. The extension will allow local and federal officials to better prepare for Inauguration Day, she wrote. D.C. urged DHS to get permission from Congress to include the Capitol and its grounds in the security perimeter.

FBI, NYPD Told Capitol Police About Possibility of Violence Before Riot, Senior Officials Say

The FBI and the New York City Police Department passed information to U.S. Capitol Police about the possibility of violence during the protests Wednesday against the counting of the Electoral College vote, and the FBI even visited more than a dozen extremists already under investigation to urge them not to travel to Washington, senior law enforcement officials told NBC News.

The previously unreported details undercut the assertion by a top FBI official that officials had no indication that violence was a possibility, and they add to questions about what intelligence authorities had reviewed before the Capitol riot, which led to the death of an officer and four other people, including a rioter who was shot and killed by police.

"Social media is just part of a full intelligence picture, and while there was First Amendment-protected activity on social media to include some people making threats, to this point, investigators have not found that there was an organized plot to access the Capitol," a senior FBI official said.

As evidence mounts that some extremists had told the world what they had in mind through social media, questions are emerging about whether the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies took the postings seriously enough — and why, if they did, they didn't step in until well after the building was under attack.

Viral images comparing police treatment of Black Lives Matter demonstrators to the pro-Trump Capitol rioters are clear examples of structural racism, says Derrick Johnson, the CEO of the NAACP. He joined LX News alongside Rashad Robinson, president of Color Of Change, to talk about claims of racist double standards after the events that unfolded on January 6.

Clyburn Says Trump Impeachment Trial Could Be Delayed Until After Biden's First 100 Days

House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said Sunday that the House could take up articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump early this week but that it may delay sending them to the Senate until after President-elect Joe Biden's first 100 days in office, NBC News reports.

Any Senate trial could slow Biden's ability to pass Covid-19 relief legislation and have his Cabinet officials confirmed. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a memo obtained by NBC News that the soonest the Senate could receive the articles of impeachment would be Jan. 19, the eve of Biden's inauguration, unless a unanimous consent agreement from all 100 senators is passed.

"Yes, I do have concerns," Clyburn said on CNN's "State of the Union" when asked about whether impeachment could slow Biden's agenda. "And so does Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi."

He added: "Let's give President-elect Biden the 100 days he needs to get his agenda off and running, and maybe we will send the articles some time after that."

