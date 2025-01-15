How to watch President Biden's farewell address: Streaming, start time and more

President Joe Biden will deliver a farewell address to the nation Wednesday in a primetime speech set to take place in the Oval Office.

But how can you watch it and when?

The speech follows a separate address Biden gave Monday at the State Department, which focused on his foreign policy legacy. It also comes five days before Inauguration Day for 2025, when President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn in.

Here's what to know about the scheduled address:

What time is Biden's farewell address?

Biden will deliver his farewell speech from the Oval Office beginning at 7 p.m. CT Wednesday.

Where to watch Biden's speech

The speech will air on NBC Chicago when it begins. Special coverage of the address will also stream live in the player above or right here.

What is he expected to say?

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The president’s remarks are set to be his last significant opportunity to speak to Americans and the world before he leaves office at noon Jan. 20, when the transition of power for the 47th President of the United States begins.

Friday, speaking from the Roosevelt Room, Biden said he didn’t think that dropping out of the presidential race over the summer helped deliver the election to Trump. Biden stepped aside amid enormous pressure from Democrats following a disastrous debate performance, and Kamala Harris ran in his place with just a few months to set up a campaign that normally is years in the making.

“I think I would have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have — would have beaten Trump,” he said. “I thought it was important to unify the party. Even though I thought I could win again, I thought it was better to unify the party.”

Biden said he didn’t want to cause a divided party to lose an election, adding: “That’s why I stepped aside. But I was confident she could win.”

Only a quarter of Americans said Biden was a good or great president, according to the latest poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s lower than the views of the twice-impeached Trump when he left office soon after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and during the deadly depths of the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden’s friends and supporters insist that views will shift over time.

“We lost a close election under closely contested, hard fought issues, but that doesn’t mean that what we did and how we did it hasn’t helped change the country for the better,” said Steve Ricchetti, a longtime adviser to Biden who served as White House counselor.

When does president-elect Donald Trump take office?

The swearing-in ceremony on Inauguration Day will begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will officially end at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 20, meaning that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will officially take office at that time, whether or not they’ve had their oaths of office administered.