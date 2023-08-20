Donald Trump

GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy says Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race

The Louisiana Republican said he thinks the charges related to the former president’s mishandling of classified documents after he left office are “almost a slam dunk."

FILE - Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana
Nicholas Kamm | AFP | Getty Images

Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., said Sunday that he thinks Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential election as the former president faces criminal charges from four indictments.

“I think so,” Cassidy said when he was asked in an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union” whether he thinks Trump should drop out. 

“But, obviously, that’s up to him. I mean, you’re just asking me my opinion,” he added. “But he will lose to Joe Biden if you look at the current polls. I’m a Republican. I think any Republican on that stage in Milwaukee will do a better job than Joe Biden.”

Asked whether he would vote for Biden if Trump ultimately wins the Republican nomination, Cassidy said: “I’m going to vote for a Republican.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“But my threshold issue for any person who wants to be the leader of our country is will you take care of the issues before us?” he said. “Both Biden and Trump both have the same policy in Social Security, for example, which is to do nothing.”

Trump's campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Cassidy's remarks.

Donald Trump Aug 18

Trump decides to snub the first GOP debate in favor of an interview with Tucker Carlson

Donald Trump Aug 16

Trump and co-defendants expected to be booked at Fulton County jail, sheriff says

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

“We look at the facts, we look at the law, and we bring charges,” the district attorney said.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpRepublican PartyGOPTrump Indictment2024 election
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us