Fox News' Wallace Tapped to Moderate First Trump-Biden Debate, NBC's Welker Gets Third

From left: Chris Wallace of Fox News, Kristen Welker of NBC and C-SPAN's Steve Scully will moderate the first three presidential debates between incumbent President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
NBC News’ Kristen Welker, Fox News’ Chris Wallace and C-SPAN’s Steve Scully will moderate the three scheduled presidential debates, the Commission on Presidential Debates announced Wednesday.

Welker, co-anchor of “Weekend TODAY” and NBC News White House Correspondent, will host the third and final presidential debate Oct. 22 in Nashville, Tennessee, the commission announced.

Wallace, the anchor of “Fox News Sunday,” will moderate the first presidential debate Sept. 29 in Cleveland, and Scully, an editor and producer at C-SPAN who hosts its well-known morning call-in show “Washington Journal,” will moderate the second debate Oct. 15 in Miami, the commission said.

Susan Page, the Washington, D.C. bureau chief for USA Today, will moderate the single vice presidential debate on Oct. 7, in Salt Lake City Utah.

