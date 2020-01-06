Former RI Gov. Lincoln Chafee Files to Run for President as Libertarian

Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee has filed to run for president as a Libertarian.

Online records show that the former governor of Rhode Island on Sunday registered the ``Lincoln Chafee For President'' campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission.

Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party. He was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became an independent after losing his seat in 2006. Chafee was then elected Rhode Island governor in 2010 as an independent and became a Democrat in office.

He didn't run for reelection but mounted a short-lived run for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2015.