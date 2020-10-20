Melania Trump

Cough Keeps Melania Trump Off Campaign Trail

The first lady announced last week that she had recovered from COVID-19 after she and the president received their positive test results in early October

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to the White House, Sept. 11, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Both the President and the first lady tested positive for COVID-19 early October.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Melania Trump’s return to the campaign trail will have to wait.

The first lady's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, said Tuesday that Mrs. Trump continues to feel better every day following her recent recovery from COVID-19 but has a lingering cough.

Grisham said the first lady has decided not to accompany President Donald Trump to a campaign rally Tuesday evening in Erie, Pennsylvania, out of an abundance of caution.

Politics

voter suppression 1 hour ago

What Constitutional Right to Vote? A Timeline of the Fight for Universal Suffrage

George Floyd Protests 7 hours ago

Protest Arrests Show Regular Americans, Not Urban Antifa as Trump Claims

Mrs. Trump’s last public appearance was during the Sept. 29 presidential debate in Ohio. She and the Republican president received their positive test results in early October.

The first lady announced last week that she had recovered.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Melania TrumpDonald Trump
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us