Immigration

Colombia turns away military deportation flights from U.S., officials say

The flights were carrying about 80 Colombian migrants each.

By Gabe Gutierrez and Courtney Kube | NBC News

Gustavo Petro
Photo by Mauro PIMENTEL / AFP

Colombia has denied entry to two U.S. military deportation flights, according to officials from the Department of Homeland Security and the Defense Department.

The flights, carried out on U.S. military C-17 aircraft, were carrying about 80 Colombian migrants each and had departed from California, the defense official told NBC News.

Initially cleared for landing, the flights were grounded after Colombian President Gustavo Petro suddenly revoked all diplomatic clearances for the aircraft, the official said.

This comes after Mexico temporarily blocked two U.S. planes with 80 passengers each from landing last week, frustrating deportation plans and sparking tensions. While the issue was later resolved, Mexican officials have express opposition to the U.S.' unilateral actions around immigration measures.

In a statement shared on X, Petro criticized the use of military planes for deportation. 

“A migrant is not a criminal and should be treated with the dignity a human being deserves,” he wrote. “We will receive our nationals in civilian airplanes, without treating them as criminals. Colombia must be respected.”

