Changes made for Inauguration Day. Here's the new schedule of events

Changes have been made for Inauguration Day as a cold weather forecast forces multiple events to shift.

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony is moving indoors to the Capitol rotunda because of a frigid weather forecast in the nation's capital Monday, Trump announced on social media Friday.

"I have ordered the Inauguration Address, in addition to prayers and other speeches, to be delivered in the United States Capitol Rotunda, as was used by Ronald Reagan in 1985, also because of very cold weather," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social. "The various Dignitaries and Guests will be brought into the Capitol. This will be a very beautiful experience for all, and especially for the large TV audience!"

The last time the ceremony was held indoors was Ronald Reagan's second inauguration when it was only seven degrees; the parade was also canceled that year. Former President Barack Obama’s first inauguration in 2009 was the only other sub-freezing high on inauguration day.

In addition to the swearing-in ceremony, the Presidential Parade will also move indoors, Trump said, switching it to the Capital One Arena. The president-elect said he would join those in the arena following the swearing-in ceremony.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," he added. "It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)."

Here's everything to know from the start time to the full schedule to streaming options and more.

What time does the inauguration start on Monday?

The swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin at 11 a.m. CT or 12 p.m. ET.

According to Washington's tourism department, the timing of the day typically sees security screening gates open at 5 a.m. CT, followed by music and then opening remarks.

Live special coverage of the day's events will begin starting at 9 a.m. CT.

How can you watch live?

NBC Chicago and NBC News will offer live special coverage of the day's events beginning at 9 a.m. CT on television and via our 24/7 streaming channel here.

You can also watch a series of events live on NBC Chicago's YouTube channel.

Full schedule of events

The Trump Vance Inaugural Committee announced the following schedule for inaugural events:

Saturday, January 18, 2025

The President’s Reception and Fireworks at Trump Sterling

Cabinet Reception and Vice President’s Dinner

Sunday, January 19, 2025

Arlington National Cemetery Ceremony

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

Wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Candlelight Dinner

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Monday, January 20, 2025

St. John’s Church Service

Tea at the White House

Swearing-In Ceremony

US Capitol

Farewell to the Former President and Vice President

US Capitol Departure Ceremony

The President’s Signing Room Ceremony

JCCIC Congressional Luncheon

The President’s Review of the Troops

Presidential Parade

Capital One Arena

Capital One Arena

Commander in Chief Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Liberty Inaugural Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Starlight Ball

President Donald J. Trump Delivers Remarks

Tuesday, January 21, 2025

National Prayer Service

When does Trump take office for 2025?

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment, the terms of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will officially end at 11 a.m. CT on Jan. 20, meaning that Trump and Vice President-elect J.D. Vance will officially take office at that time, whether or not they’ve had their oaths of office administered.

Who is performing on Inauguration Day?

Country music star Carrie Underwood will perform “America the Beautiful” at Trump's inauguration and the 1970s hitmakers Village People will perform at two inaugural events.

Other inauguration ceremony performers will include two of the president-elect’s musical favorites, country singer Lee Greenwood and opera singer Christopher Macchio.

Full performer list here.

There will also be a lineup of groups participating in the Presidential Parade. See the full lineup here.