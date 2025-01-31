CDC site scrubs HIV content following Trump DEI policies

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday is scrubbing a swath of HIV-related content from the agency’s website as a part of President Donald Trump’s broader effort to wipe out diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives across the federal government.

The CDC’s main HIV page was down temporarily but has been restored. The CDC began removing all content related to gender identity on Friday, according to one government staffer. HIV-related pages were apparently caught up in that action.

CDC employees were told in a Jan 29. email from Charles Ezell, the acting director of the U.S. office of personnel management, titled “Defending Women,” that they’re not to make references or promote “gender ideology” — a term often used by conservative groups to describe what they consider “woke” views on sex and gender — and that they are to recognize only two sexes, male and female, according to a memo obtained by NBC News.

Employees initially struggled with how to implement the new policy, with a deadline of Friday afternoon, the staffer said. Ultimately, agency staffers began pulling down numerous HIV-related webpages — regardless of whether it included gender — rushing to meet the deadline. It was unclear when the pages might be restored.

“The process is underway,” said the government agency staffer, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions. “There’s just so much gender content in HIV that we have to take everything down in order to meet the deadline.”

The White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Communications representatives within the CDC’s HIV and STD prevention departments did not return requests for comment; last week, the Trump administration ordered all employees of HHS, which includes the CDC, to stop communicating with external parties.

Trump’s sweeping executive order to wipe out DEI programs across the federal government threatens to upend the CDC’s efforts to combat HIV among Black, Latino and transgender people — groups disproportionately affected by the virus — according to public health experts.

The executive order, signed by Trump last week, proclaims that the U.S. government will recognize only two sexes — male and female — and end what it characterizes as “radical and wasteful” DEI spending. It also requires that the government use the term “sex” instead of “gender.”

These sweeping directives from the Trump administration, health experts say, threaten to dismantle the CDC’s HIV prevention division, as addressing disparities based on race, sex or gender identity is fundamental to HIV prevention work. The virus has long disproportionately impacted various minority groups, including Blacks and Latinos, gay and bisexual men and transgender people.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

A page addressing workplace diversity at the CDC’s National Center for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, STD and Tuberculosis Prevention, of which the HIV department is a division, for example, has been taken down.

By early Friday afternoon, in addition to the main HIV page, a hub for HIV data, resources for health care providers, pages on racial disparities, another on transgender people, gay and bisexual men, information about ongoing youth risk behaviors and details about the federal “Ending the HIV Epidemic” plan — which Trump endorsed in his 2019 State of the Union address — were also removed, along with HIV pages on deaths and diagnoses in the U.S.

Separately, a website that provides technical assistance and training resources to agencies and clinics that receive funding from the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, which is run by HHS and provides safety-net funding for the care and treatment of low-income people with HIV, has also been pulled down this week, replaced by a note that says it is “under maintenance.”

An archived version of the site indicates it was active as recently as Jan. 24 and rendered inactive by Jan. 29.

“How can we work on preventing HIV among the populations who are most at risk for it if we can’t talk about it?” said the government worker. “This essentially shuts our entire agency down. We are scrambling to figure out what to do.”

Since Trump’s inauguration, an NBC News analysis found, the administration has scrubbed dozens of webpages that mention diversity, equity, inclusion, gender or sexuality from the sites of federal health agencies like the National Institutes of Health, Food and Drug Administration, CDC and Department of Human and Health Services.

Reproductiverights.gov, the HHS website that provided information about access to reproductive care, including abortion, in the U.S. is among the sites that are now offline. The FDA’s Office of Minority Health and Health Equity website has also been purged, and the NIH’s Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion website now redirects to a page on equal employment opportunity.

The formation of the CDC’s HIV prevention division dates back to the early 1980s, as the agency responded to the emerging AIDS epidemic.

The agency is responsible for tracking HIV infections across the U.S., conducting research — in some cases with outside groups — that inform HIV transmission efforts, and also launching initiatives to promote testing and prevention, such as the use of the HIV prevention pill, known as PrEP.

Prioritizing local control of HIV prevention efforts, the CDC provides millions of dollars of grants to state and local health departments and nonprofits to conduct much of the on-the-ground efforts to surveil and combat the virus.

The bulk of federal spending on HIV research, including on experimental vaccines, treatments and cure therapies, comes from the NIH. It remains unclear whether such funding is at risk as the Trump administration exerts its influence across the nation’s health agencies.

But Trump’s pick to lead HHS, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has said he wants to impose an eight-year “break” on infectious disease research to prioritize studying chronic health conditions, such as obesity and diabetes.

While HIV is an infectious disease, it is also considered a chronic health condition, thanks to effective antiretroviral treatment that has extended the life expectancy of people on such medication to near normal. People with the virus are at higher risk of various other chronic health conditions associated with aging, including cardiovascular disease and diabetes. The NIH has devoted considerable resources to seeking means to mitigate these intersecting health risks.

The annual HIV transmission rate peaked in the mid-1980s at an estimated 135,000 cases per year and plateaued at about 50,000 cases during the 1990s and 2000s, according to the CDC. In recent years, as PrEP has become more popular, HIV has declined modestly, including a 12% drop between 2018 and 2022, to an estimated 31,800 new cases. But such progress pales in comparison to the steep recent declines seen in many other wealthy Western nations.

In 2022, the most recent year for which granular data are available, Blacks and Latinos accounted for 37% and 33% of new HIV cases, despite being just 12% and 18% of the U.S. population.

About two-thirds of new cases occur among gay and bisexual men, who are just 2% of the adult population. While research indicates that transgender women in particular have a high HIV rate, the CDC’s routine HIV surveillance reports do not break down the data according to gender identity.

HIV advocates expressed concern that the Trump administration’s anti-DEI efforts would hamstring the CDC’s efforts to combat HIV and jeopardize hard-fought gains.

“An HIV prevention policy that does not tailor outreach, programs, and services to the communities most in need could increase stigma, make outreach and engagements more challenging, and affect trust,” Lindsey Dawson, an associate director at KFF, a nonprofit group focused on health policy, wrote in an email.

Politics have collided with HIV prevention and advocacy since the dawning of the epidemic.

During the 1980s, activists excoriated President Ronald Reagan for his administration’s slow response to the burgeoning AIDS crisis that was decimating the gay community.

In 1987, Congress passed the Helms Amendment, derisively known as the “No Promo Homo” bill, which prohibited the CDC from creating HIV educational materials or developing programs that would “promote or encourage, and condone homosexual activities.”

Carl Schmid, executive director of the HIV+Hepatitis Policy Institute, said that during George W. Bush’s presidency, researchers and organizations writing applications for federal grant funding for HIV-related matters had to avoid making any reference to gay people or condoms.

The iron-fisted impact of Trump’s anti-DEI order, however, appears to be a league unto itself, HIV prevention experts said.

“Many programs that support disadvantaged groups in the United States are in the crosshairs of the administration,” said Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an infectious disease expert at the University of Southern California and a veteran of the fight against HIV. “I am very worried about HIV prevention in the United States. We have had tremendous success in the United States brought about by career, highly dedicated NIH and CDC scientists who then transferred their discoveries to the private sector for sales and implementation.”

The government employee called Trump’s order “demoralizing.”

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News: