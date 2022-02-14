Team USA's Erin Jackson Reacts to Supportive Tweets Following Gold Medal Win

Team USA’s Erin Jackson is elated by the support she has received since clinching the gold medal in women’s short track speed skating.

Cried so much that I put on my medal backward… then cried some more 😭🥇🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/deEgHSFrHU — Erin Jackson (@ErinJackson480) February 14, 2022

The No. 1-ranked speed skater in the world decided to go through tweets after her historic, medal-winning sprint in the women’s 500m finals Sunday.

Check out these tweets followed by her reactions:

African American Erin Jackson (USA) wins Gold medal at Olympics for speed skating. Makes History.

Great !!!!.strong legs yeah. pic.twitter.com/kkIfq7Wphc — Sheila KING (@SheilaK12790099) February 14, 2022

“Yeah, that’s awesome. It’s cool to see things like that,” said Jackson. “And uh, strong legs?” she laughed. “I definitely felt some pain at the end of that 500. The distance athletes on our team are always joking about how I get tired in a 500, but that’s just how it is.”

The Wife and I are having a great night. The game was really good (despite no Eagles), the halftime show was spectacular, all my faves--Erin Jackson!--won at the #Olympics It felt like a burst of normalcy, despite how sick I am. I hope you are having a good night, too.🌿 — Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) February 14, 2022

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“Yeah, it’s cool to be included in someone’s list of highlights,” said Jackson.

I wasn't going to watch any olympics..but I'm glad I got to watch Erin Jackson boss🥰🤩 — JL❤ (@caliredusa) February 14, 2022

“I’m glad there are some people who tuned in for that moment even if they weren’t really planning to watch much else,” said Jackson.

Jackson made history by becoming the first Black woman to earn a medal in speed skating. She also ended a 28-year drought for the U.S. in speed skating. Team USA has not won a gold in speed skating since Bonnie Blair did so in the 1988, 1992 and 1994 Games.

Jackson’s gold medal is the first medal in speed skating earned by Team USA at the 2022 Games. This is also the first time an individual has medaled in speed skating since the Vancouver Games in 2010.

She finished with a time of 37.04 seconds, beating both Japan's Miho Takagi and the ROC’s Angelina Golikova.