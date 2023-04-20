Biden 2024 Campaign Announcement Coming as Soon as Next Week

President Joe Biden is preparing to make his intention to seek a second term official next week, with advisers planning to launch his reelection campaign as soon as Tuesday, three sources familiar with the plans told NBC News.

Even as Biden advisers have said for months that no formal timetable had been settled on for launching the president's 2024 campaign, they’ve long eyed April 25, the anniversary of Biden’s 2020 campaign announcement, as an informal target. And as he did four years ago, Biden would launch his candidacy with a campaign video message, the sources said.

The timing and method of the announcement mirrors how the Obama-Biden ticket launched its reelection bid in 2011. Jen O’Malley Dillon and Anita Dunn, senior White House advisers overseeing the upcoming rollout, both worked on Obama’s re-election effort. Other operatives expected to take roles in the 2024 campaign have been readying for the launch, with top advisers sending signals in recent days to “get ready,” one source familiar with the planning told NBC News.

Advisers caution that plans could still change based on a range of factors, with one source saying that nothing is official until the president announces it himself.

Read more at NBCNews.com.