Sen. Bernie Sanders endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president on Monday during a livestream with the two men, telling Biden “we need you in the White House.”

"Today I am asking all Americans, asking everyone to come together in this campaign to support your candidacy, which I endorse, to make certain that we defeat somebody who I believe - and I'm speaking just for myself - is the most dangerous president," Sanders said.

This is breaking news story. Please check back for updates.