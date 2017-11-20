Donald Trump Is Shutting Down His Charitable Foundation

President Donald Trump's charitable foundation, which last year admitted violating federal rules on "self-dealing," is in the process of dissolving, according to newly filed documents reviewed by NBC News.

The move fulfills a promise Trump made last December, when he said he would wind down the Donald J. Trump Foundation to avoid conflicts of interest. New York's attorney general ordered the foundation to stop soliciting contributions in October 2016.

"The foundation announced its intent to dissolve and is seeking approval to distribute its remaining funds" to other charities, according to its 2016 Internal Revenue Service filing, filed this month and uploaded to the website of charity watchdog Guidestar.org by the foundation.

At the end of 2016, the foundation had assets of about $970,000, the document shows.

Trump Designates North Korea a State Sponsor of Terror