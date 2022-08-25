Police Searching For Suspects After Four Teens Shot at Ice Cream Shop Near NW Chicago High School

Just three days since fall classes resumed following summer break, Schurz High School in Old Irving Park on Chicago's northwest side went into lockdown Wednesday after four teenagers were shot while sitting on the patio of a ice cream shop across the street from campus, police say.

According to authorities, one of the teens shot, a 15-year-old male, remains in critical condition.

"To be a child and not feel safe in their own school, that's awful," one neighbor said. "I've lived here my whole life. My dad is a retired police officer. We love the city and we don't want to leave, but where do you feel safe?"

As students and staff return to school Thursday, they'll be greeted with breakfast from the Chicago Teachers Union, along with more patrols from Chicago Police. But according to authorities, no suspects are in custody and an investigation is still ongoing.

Here's what we know.

Where and When the Shooting Occurred

Authorities say the incident took place just as classes at Carl Schurz High School were letting out for the day.

At approximately 2:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of N Milwaukee, a person in a dark-colored SUV drove by the area and fired shots at a group of high school students that were gathered steps away from campus on the patio of an ice cream shop, police say.

A vehicle that is believed to have been involved in the shooting was observed fleeing eastbound on Addison Street.

The Victims

According to police, four male victims were struck by the gunfire. Three were last listed in good condition, and one remains critical.

An 18-year-old and a 17-year-old were both was struck in the leg and transported to nearby hospitals in good condition.

A 15-year-old was struck in the back and was transported to a nearby hospital, also in good condition.

Another 15-year-old was struck in the face and neck and transported to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

According to authorities, three of the victims are students -- two attend public schools, and one attends an alternative school.

What Police, School Officials Are Doing

Following the Wednesday shooting, police canvassed nearby businesses to determine whether any of the incident was captured on surveillance cameras, and school officials sent a letter home to families.

"The safety of your children is always our top priority, which is why we must inform you of an incident that affected our school this afternoon," the letter read. "Please know that we are taking this matter extremely seriously. CPS and CPD will be providing additional safety supports to our school this week."

Thursday morning, members of the Chicago Teachers Union will onsite providing donuts, and staff and students can expect enhanced police patrols.

According to authorities, additional offices were be deployed at and near the school at the start of the school day, as well as around dismissal time.

Authorities say they are reviewing security camera footage, and that detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting.

"This is very upsetting, Chicago police said during an update Wednesday. "We are very upset and frustrated. Our number one priority is the safety of our kids."

Police say they are reviewing security video and asking for witnesses with any information to come forward. No suspects are currently in custody.