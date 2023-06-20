On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau break down four potential trade-up scenarios for the Blackhawks going into the 2023 NHL Draft. How should the Blackhawks use their draft capital? Could they move up from No. 19? How about the possibility of adding a third first-round pick? The guys dissect.

2:30 - There's no doubt the Blackhawks are taking Connor Bedard, right? (Right!)

6:15 - Trade proposal 1: A potential Chicago-Pittsburgh trade scenario involving Mikael Granlund

15:25 - Trade proposal 2: A potential Chicago-Vancouver trade scenario involving Conor Garland

27:40 - Trade proposal 3: A potential Chicago-Toronto trade scenario involving the Blackhawks receiving a third first-round pick

30:10 - Trade proposal 4: A potential Chicago-Washington trade scenario involving Anthony Mantha

37:40 - Bonus trade proposal: Could Chicago help the N.Y. Islanders take Josh Bailey's contract off the books?

